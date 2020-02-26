At the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward, book clubs have become very popular among local readers. A few years ago only a handful of clubs existed; now there are 23.
If you would like to find details about the clubs, a directory is available at the circulation desk. It lists the names of the clubs, where and when they meet, contacts and much more. Locations vary; some meet in private homes, some in certain restaurants or churches or at the library.
Most clubs meet monthly, but some are seasonal and might be closed during winter. Some have a particular interest such as classics, non-fiction or biography.
Most titles are suggested by members who recommend a particular book, and if there is agreement books are ordered through the library. There is no cost to members and the books may be kept for a month. Large clubs often order books several months ahead because it often takes time to gather enough books.
If this is of interest to you and you have friends with mutual interests, think about organizing a book club. For more information, contact Ann Larson at (715) 634-2161 or see Ann at the library.
Check it out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.