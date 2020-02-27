I have recently had several happenings which have forced me to face one of my less desirable characteristics; my tendency to control (or try to do so) the things I consider important to my comfortable life. I find change to be disturbing, change requires ME to adjust, which requires extra energy and thought. At my advanced age, I don't have extra energy to spare.
Examples:
I have used my Maytag wringer type washer since my children were born. It was much more economical on water and energy use than the modern automatics. But early last fall the wringer failed, and those Maytags were not designed to be repaired. There are no parts available. I guess I'll have to join the rest of the world and do one load at a time in the "automatic" washer.
Last August I had the shock of being told that my 16-year-old Saturn VUE, which looked great on the outside and drove and ran beautifully, was totally rusted out underneath with large holes in the engine mounts and was slowly leaking fluids.
I had gone for an oil change and was told I shouldn't even drive it home as it could all collapse and leave me stuck or even cause a collision. What to do?
They immediately tried to sell me a new car, of course. After looking under the car myself and seeing the shocking state of everything, I said I had to think about the situation and consult my family as well as consider finances.
I did eventually (2 days later) buy a much newer vehicle which, unlike my old vehicle, did not have a manual shift, which took away much of my control of the engine for regulating it for best gas mileage and road conditions. I'm getting accustomed to being overruled by the computerized vehicle I now am driving. I'm no longer really in control.
In January of this year, the OLD PC computer, on which I am still using Windows 7, was frequently not connected to the internet when I turned it on, so I called the internet carrier I use and complained.
The person I was speaking to told me to give her the number on the modem which connects me to the internet; I did and she said the modem was very old and they would put in a new one for me to take care of the problems I was having.
The service person came the following Monday and installed it and said it was ready to go. However, the next day when I tried to print something off the computer; nothing happened no matter what I did. Another call to the provider and a long conversation: Had I checked all the connections of plugs and cords? "Yes!" Is the copier, which I use as my printer, working properly for regular copying? "Yes!" Is the "print" panel showing the correct "printer?" "Yes!" What brand is it and were did you get it? You will need to contact them. So I did.
Nothing I had done had worked. More phone calls and a visit from a copier service person was scheduled. Neither of the two experts, one who had installed the new modem without making sure it would talk to the printer, nor the copier person on the phone knew how to find out where the problem was.
Eventually it was determined that the new modem had a different code number than the old one and one or the other would have to be changed so the they were compatible. Finally the copier service person had to come here to change the number in the copier. After a little more than 2 weeks of hours of phone conversations and one charged service call, all seems to be working as it should be.
I guess we have won the battle with the computer and copier; I am still using the OLD ones, though I spent many hours in phone conversations during that 2 weeks but if that's what it took, it was worthwhile.
My sense of having control of my life is severely damaged! I no longer can handle my laundry as I would like. I still sometimes reach for the new car's nonexistent shift-lever when I'd like to shift rather than listen to the gears shifting and guzzling gasoline.
Though I would never dream of trying to control the PEOPLE around me, I know better than to try that; people have too many variables. I've had SOME success controlling the machines that I need in my life. I'll just have to adjust myself as needed.
