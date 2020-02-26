will be mailed March 12-20. From there, reminders will be sent weekly to those who do not fill out the census: A letter will be sent March 16-24, a postcard between March 26 and April 3, a letter and paper census form April 8-16, and a final postcard April 20-27.
Follow-up after that will be in person.
Ninety-five percent of households will get their invitation via the mail. Census takers will drop off the invitation at the less than 5% of homes without physical addresses, such as those with box numbers or that have been affected by disasters. Fewer than 1% will be counted in person by a census taker in very remote places, including northern Maine, remote Alaska, and certain Native American regions that have asked to be counted in person.
The recommended method for filling out the census is online by computer, table, or mobile device, but it also can be done by phone or on paper. Most people's invitation will ask them to answer the questionnaire online or by phone.
In areas where people are less likely to go online, paper questionnaires will be sent with the invitations.
A phone number for help filling out the form goes to a live person, not an automated system, and that person can answer questions and walk the census taker through filling out the form.
The Census Bureau has information at census. gov, and the Washburn County website has information at co.washburn. wi.us/US-Census-2020. The county's Complete Count Committee is considering asking townships to put information
or a link on their websites also.
