Barron County officials are planning to count everyone once and in the right place for the 2020 Census, a Constitutionally mandated tally of every person living in the United States and its territories.
Starting March 12, residents should be on the look out for letters and postcards inviting them to answer the 10 question Census online, by phone, by mail or in person with a Census counter.
The Census helps the federal government decide how funding should be appropriated, and for each missed person, it's estimated that over $13,380 in funding is lost for the 10-year period following the count.
A 1% under count in Wisconsin would deprive the population of $76,101,387 by the end of the decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Rachael Manning.
The City of Rice Lake's mail participation rate was 75% in
2000 and 2010, which is considered low.
This year it is expected the City will have an 18.5% non-response rate.
Manning stressed to count everyone who would be staying in the home on April 1, including those without permanent address but who are staying over.
People with multiple residences should count themselves where they live and sleep the majority of the time.
Manning said one of the hardest groups to count are children under 5 years old. She said that by using school district and other data, it was estimated that nationwide 1 million children weren't counted in 2010.
As for children way, way under 5 years old: April Fools' Day babies are counted, April 2 babies are not.
County and City agencies will post weekly Facebook reminders and provide convenient ways to answer the survey.
Rice Lake Library Director Katherine Elchert said the library will have laptops specifically set up for Census answering starting on March 12.
The County plans on having Census workers available at sites throughout the spring and summer, including with the Sheriff Department's Mobile Command Center outside of Country Lane Pantry in Barron on Thursdays.
Residents who haven't responded to the Census will be sent a final reminder postcard in late April before a Census taker shows up at their door. Anyone going doorto-door claiming to be a Census worker before May 1 is a scammer, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Census workers will be identifiable by their badge and will carry an official letter from the Director of the Census Bureau. Workers are only hired after a thorough federal employee-level background check
Census information is confidential and inaccessible by landlords and law enforcement, and the 2020 Census does not include a citizenship question. For more information, visit www.Census2020.gov.
