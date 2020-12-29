Carl Richard Klossner, 91, of Rice Lake died, December 20, 2020 at Country Terrace. He was born May 20, 1929 in Rice Lake, to Carl and Rachel (Rhymer) Klossner.
Carl grew up helping his father on the family farm. Later in life he took over the family farm and worked on some of the neighboring farms.
He loved animals, but cats were his favorite. Carl always made sure that his cats had enough to eat.
He is survived by his nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Walter, Bill, Hans, Margaret, Leona, and Helen.
Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home - Rice Lake. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery. Visitation was from 2:30 - 3:30 PM.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
