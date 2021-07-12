CARDINALS
Members of the Park Falls Cardinals T-ball team for 2021 include, front row: Coen Martin, Phoenix Linsmeyer, Harmony Jones, Gus Wilson, Rylie Belcher, Kyah Schuelke, Densley Alger. Back row: Coach Michelle Rauschenbach, Hank Rauschenbach, Wesley Wilson, Leul Weinberger and Coach Henry Rauschenbach.

