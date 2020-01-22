Playing in their first home game of the season, the Hayward Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey team on Thursday, Jan. 16, skated to a 1-1 tie in overtime with the Duluth Northern Stars at the Hayward Sports Center.
Duluth took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alana Moline at 7:47 of the first period. Jerzy Petit scored on power play for the Canes at 13:37 of the third period to tie game, with assists from Kennedy Sprenger and Riley Sprenger.
