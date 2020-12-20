Kennedy Sprenger scored two goals and Summer Hamman and Brooke Brennan scored a goal apiece as the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team skated past Northern Edge from Rhinelander 4-1 at the Hayward Sports Center Saturday, Dec. 19.
It was the first win of the season for the Canes after four losses.
Taylor Hammerel had 18 saves for the Canes as they outshot the Edge 40-19.
The Hurricanes played the Northland Pines Eagles at home Dec. 22. Their next games will be against the Eau Claire Area Stars at Eau Claire on Dec. 29 and against Hudson at Rice Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Hayward Co-op 1 2 1 — 4 Northern Edge 0 0 1 — 1
First period: Hayward 3:05, Kennedy Sprenger (Alex Pieterek).
Second period: Hayward 6:18, K. Sprenger (Abby Salo); Hayward 14:00, Summer Hamman (Trista Bolz, Riley Sprenger).
Third period: Edge 7:12 Callie Johnson unassisted; Hayward 12:19, Brooke Brennan (Soile Doyle).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 3-5-10 (18); Kristina Kunelius, Edge, 8-11-17 (36).
Power plays: Hayward 0-for-3, Edge 0-for-3.
Penalties: Hayward, three for six minutes; Northern Edge, three for six minutes.
Hayward Co-op 0 0 0 — 0 St. Croix Fusion 1 0 1 — 2
First period: Fusion 0:11, Juneau Paulsen (Trinity Mittl).
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: Fusion 6:30, Paulsen (Mittl).
Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-3; Fusion, 0-for-2.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 14; SCV Fusion, 35.
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 24; Olivia Dumond, Fusion, 14.
Penalties: Hayward, two for four minutes; St. Croix Valley, three for six minutes.
Hayward Co-op 1 0 1 — 2 Western Wis. 1 3 1 — 5
First period: Western Wis. 13:38 Ellie Brice (Erin Huerta), PP; Hayward 15:27, Gillian Johnson (Alex Pieterek).
Second period: Western Wis. 4:34, Brooke Olson (Alise Wiehl); Western Wis. 6:04, Emma Larkowski (Brice); Western Wis. 15:30, Brice (Huerta).
Third period: Westtern Wis. 7:41, Bricce (Huerta), shorthanded; Hayward 9:09, Soile Doyle (Trista Boltz).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 18; Lauren Sobczak, Western Wis., 19.
Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-1; Western Wis. 1-for-3.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 21; Western Wisconsin, 23.
Penalties: Hayward, three for six minutes; Western Wisconsin, one for two minutes.
