Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&