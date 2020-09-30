The Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team traveled to St. Croix Falls Thursday, Sept. 24, where they lost to the hosts, 5-1.
Hayward was playing two players short of a full roster. Tyler Bratley scored the Canes’ goal on a penalty kick. Riley Brennan had 27 saves in the nets.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Cumberland Beavers defeated the Hurricanes 3-1 at Heidi Friermood Field.
The Beavers took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 47th minute. The Hurricanes tied the game at 1-1 with a goal by Noah Christianson in the 62nd minute. Cumberland then scored goals in the 84th and 85th minutes to win.
Coach Jon Weber said the Canes should get players back on the roster this week.
“But in the meantime we will tough it out and play with one or two players down,” he said.
