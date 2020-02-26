Area residents who would like to help people going through treatment for cancer are invited to assist others with fundraising and organizational efforts to provide financial and emotional assistance for cancer survivors.
An organizational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the conference room at Spooner Health; enter at the main hospital entrance.
Possible efforts could include sponsoring a breast cancer support group, support group for other cancers, gas cards to help with travel costs associated with treatments, money for motel expenses associated with treatments, a wig bank, helpline phone number, website, wellness activities, a library for cancer information and other resources.
For more information, call (715) 468-7059 to contact Carmella Crandell at the Breast Cancer Wellness Advocacy for Washburn, Burnett and Sawyer counties.
