Calvin Mansheim wins regional title, bows out at sectional

Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes sophomore wrestler Calvin Mansheim, who captured the 195 pound championship Feb. 15 at the WIAA regional in Ashland, ended his wrestling season at the individual sectional in Osceola on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Mansheim, who pinned his way through the regional, dropped his first bout Saturday and was not afforded a wrestleback when his opponent lost his next match. He ended his season with a 31-10 record. The top three in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Madison.
"Calvin had a great year," said Coach Curt Gerber. "He is only a sophomore and has the potential to be very successful if he puts his time in this summer.
"He gained some valuable experience at the sectional, and I feel like he had a chance to make some noise at the sectional, but unfortunately, he got in a bad spot and lost by fall with one second left," Gerber said. "I think Calvin will use this to fuel him; he learned a lot this year. He really made some gains going from 14 wins to 31 wins. I am proud of him."
Placing third at the regional was the team's lone senior, Jayden Windsor. Windsor dropped a wrestleback for true second and finished his season at 25-12. Windsor is a former sectional qualifier and won two individual titles during his career.
"Jayden did a great job as our leader this year," Gerber said. "He had his best year of his career as a senior. He stayed healthy and won 25 matches. He also is achieving in the classroom, and has a plan after graduation. Jayden is a great young man, and I am really sad to see him go, but I am very proud of his efforts."
Returning to next year's team will be Sawyer Rhea (12-25), Noah Christianson (16-23), Drake Marks (18-24), Isaac Hanson (5-22), Nate Melton (13-24), Gaitlin Gunn (12-25), Jacob Buchman (12-24), Jacob Morgan (15-13), Ian Connell (10-15), Nate Roach (10-12), Caleb Mikula, Ray Schmock and Makaio Stone.
"This is a great group of hardworking kids," Gerber said. "I see a lot of these records flipping next year and this team having some success. We had several wrestlers with perfect attendance this year and overall it was a very bought-in team.
"Our team cumulative GPA was also in the B range, which shows they are getting it done in the classroom," Gerber added. "Some of them are already starting to work on next season. I had a great time with this group and am really excited going forward."
