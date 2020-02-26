These are a sampling of the Washburn County Sheriff's Department logs over the past week. Note: EMS is emergency medical services.

February 18 3:19 – Welfare check in Spooner.

7:27 – Deer hit by car on Cty. Hwy. E between Cty. Hwy. K and Schaub Road, Trego, needs to be dispatched.

8:41 – EMS in Spooner.

10:13 – Car slid into ditch on Hwy. 63 near Midway Road, Shell Lake. No damage to the vehicle.

10:33 – Caller reports a logging truck is using Chippanazie Road, Hayward, as a shortcut to Hwy. 27. It was noted the Class B road designation sign is missing on the Hwy. 77 side of Chippanazie. It will be replaced.

11:15 – EMS in Spooner. 11:37 – EMS in Shell Lake.

11:46 – Report from Birchwood of a parent seen striking a player on the opposing team after a basketball game.

14:39 – Report of two men having argued and one of them punched a window out of a car.

16:03 – EMS in Minong. 17:42 – Welfare check, Barronett.

February 19

3:07 – Car and ATV need to be moved so city crew can clean up streets in Spooner. A car is towed, and the ATV's owner moved the machine.

8:48 – Caller reports a missing yellow lab from Leisure Lake Road, Spooner.

9:34 – Caller reports she picked up two dogs from Hwy. 70 near Cty. Hwy. M, Spooner, and took them to the humane society.

10:39 – Welfare check, Spooner.

12:26 – Possible propane gas leak reported in Minong.

13:07 – EMS, Spooner.

13:37 – Vehicle in ditch, well off Cty. Hwy. D near Birch Haven Road, Shell Lake.

13:47 – Two-car accident on South River Street near Maple Street, Spooner. No injuries or road blockage.

14:21 – Cows are out on Cty. Hwy. E near Cty. Hwy. M, Springbrook.

14:47 – Vehicle is being driven erratically on Hwy. 63 near Say Hi Road, Trego.

16:14 – A black horse and donkey are out by the exit ramp on Hwy. 63 near Little Valley Road, Spooner.

16:22 – Two dogs are walking around a neighbor's cabin on Winton Road, Springbrook. They were taken into a garage to keep warm until the owner was located.

16:36 – A driver ran into the side of the Wild River Trail Inn in Minong.

16:40 – Caller reports wood on Hwy. 63 near 30th Avenue, Barronett. Unsure if nails are in it.

17:40 – Welfare check, Spooner.

February 20 0:16 – EMS, rural Spooner.

0:29 – Open door on job trailer in Spooner.

9:25 – EMS, Shell Lake. 10:41 – Welfare check, Springbrook.

11:35 – Unknown vehicle parking at two homes, Springbrook. Turned out to be a FedEx truck.

15:12– Welfare check. 15:27– Welfare check.

17:02 – A dog is hit on Sawyer Creek Road, Shell Lake. It was taken to the vet.

17:30 – Report of a pickup going over 100 mph on Cty. Hwy. M near Stanberry Road, Springbrook.

17:35 – Early-model of truck reported to have red and blue lights on top as it drove on Hwy. 70 near Tozer Lake Road, Spooner.

18:16 – Dumpster fire on Industrial

Boulevard, Shell Lake. No structures threatened.

18:21 – EMS, rural Spooner. 23:49 – EMS, rural Birchwood.

February 21 4:22 – Vehicle ran out of gas.

6:36 – Motorist assist with tractor trailer on Hwy. 53, Spooner.

8:04 – Two-vehicle accident in parking lot at 801 Cty. Hwy. A, Spooner.

8:24 – EMS, Spooner.

12:16 – Box found along Hwy. 63 north of New Knapp Road that containers antler mounts.

12:37 – Two-vehicle accident in Dollar Tree parking lot, Spooner.

14:48 – EMS, Shell Lake. 16:10 – Repossession in Spooner.

16:46 – Volkswagon reported to be all over the road on Hwy. 63 near Woodyard Road, Shell Lake.

17:04 – Female went off the snowmobile trail and may have broken her arm.

18:19 – Vehicle hit a deer on Cty. Hwy. K near Bay Park Road, Trego. The deer is off the road.

18:31 – EMS, Spooner.

19:02 – Car vs. deer accident on Cty. Hwy. D, Sarona. Deer was dispatched.

19:47 – Multiple calls on an injured deer in the middle of the road on Hwy. 70 near Tower Road in Spooner.

20:07 – Welfare check, Birchwood.

20:35 – SUV hit a snowbank on Eastside Road, Birchwood. Two people walking away from it appear to be intoxicated.

21:56 – Welfare check, Spooner.

22:05 – Physical domestic disturbance reported in rural Sarona.

23:10 – Semi truck and trailer "barely stuck" on side of Wildcat Road near Hwy. 53, Shell Lake.

