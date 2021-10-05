Wisconsin’s great naturalist Aldo Leopold, in his classic book, “A Sand County Almanac,” was concerned before his death in 1946 about the world his children would inherit, and whether any species might — like the passenger pigeon — go extinct by the hand of man. “I hope to leave them good health, an education, and possibly even a competence. But what are they going to do with these things if there be no more deer in the hills, and no more quail in the coverts?...What if there be no goose music?”
He devotes an entire chapter of the book to Canada Geese, enthralled by the haunting calls of the honking as he watched the Vs of flocks winging south in autumn and returning north when Wisconsin spring arrived. For him and his close-knit family at The Shack on the lower Wisconsin River, goose music was their thrilling harbinger of the next season just around the corner.
If Leopold was alive in 2021, he would find it ironic that he predicted there be no goose music. Canada Geese have been at the forefront of an unnatural wildlife explosion in certain species. In a perfect storm of environmental changes caused by a warming world, numbers of a few species like Canada Geese exploded. Geese no longer had to migrate to southern states to find open water and ready food. To Canada Geese, northern states become as attractive as the Louisiana bayous to spend the winters–and they didn’t have to fly 2,000 miles to get there. A Wisconsin open river and a picked corn field had everything needed.
Not having to make two long north-south journeys each year, Canada Goose numbers exploded. The geese that now live and breed in Wisconsin year-around are booming — up to 148,293, a 27 percent jump over 2008, and a 71% increase from the historical mean of 46 years, according to the DNR. Michigan had 9000 Canada Geese in 1970. Today there are 300,000
Gigantic flocks of geese now live year around in warmer, free-flowing northern rivers that provide the open water and food they require. Winter in Wisconsin now arrives weeks later than was normal in 1946. So the flocks are staying longer–especially in mild El Nino winters. Thanks to climate change and the warm water and steady current of the Red Cedar River downstream from the sewage disposal plant in Rice Lake, geese in the hundreds extend their stay well into February.
Should huge flocks of Canada Geese on the River for months concern us? If we want a clear river with minimal weeds it should. Aquatic weeds are phosphorous-limited; they are sparse when phosphorous is low, and abundant when it’s high. Weeds and algae positively explode when phosphorous is over-abundant, as with artificial fertilizer. Goose poop is loaded with phosphorous and nitrogen, and often E-coli and giardia bacteria as well.
Historically, when there was little elemental phosphorous in the water column, the Red Cedar River ran gin-clear. Now, with bottom sediments enriched with goose poopings, the waving musky grass of late summer takes over, and the water turns an ugly green. Fishermen know that past July, even casting baits with weedless hooks is futile to keep their Rapalas and French spinners weed-free.
So how much do Canada Geese contribute to the green water and choking stands of waving musky grass? Stemming from the warmer winter water, and without the lush bluegrass lawns of summer to laze on all day, geese roost on the river many hours per day according to several university studies. And what are they doing all day? In one study at Ohio State University, two graduate students were assigned to follow behind a Canada Goose all day, counting the number of poops. At the end of what must have been a messy day, they then had to collect each poop pile, weigh each, and analyze the phosphorous percentage in each pile. Amazingly, each goose left an average of 28 PPDs (Piles Per Day).
I imagine their classmates–who dodged the messy assignment–found humor in their unlucky classmates’ assignment. But the humor faded when the major professor extrapolated the student’s data to real lakes and rivers, revealing a shocking conclusion. Each goose that called a northern river home all year, deposited the nutrient equivalent of nearly a 100 pound bag of 2-4-2 fertilizer into that river. Multiply that by the several hundred geese on the Red Cedar River each winter, and the size of the pile of fertilizer bags becomes staggering.
Then the professor put the picture into human terms. Five hundred Canada geese, roosting on the same acre of water for the six months of winter, would poop more phosphorous into that watery acre than a corn or soybean farmer might spread on 400 acres of low-phosphorous crop land! Is it any wonder that the Red Cedar River downstream from Rice Lake’s sewage treatment plant, is choked with slimy, filamentous weeds by Christmas?
Geese have become a common problem on many northern rivers that have remained ice-free all winter. Cities on those riverbanks have tried several desperate ways to keep the flocks off their rivers. One city mounted high-decibel waterproof speakers on poles in the water where geese congregated. Motion-sensitive switches activated the speakers to belt out loud sounds like sirens, gunshots, or even hard rock when flocks of geese set their wings and tried to settle in. The net effect in keeping geese away was spectacularly effective. Everyone loved it–except several waterfront neighbors who ended the bonanza by successfully suing their city for disturbing the peace.
Golf courses are particularly vulnerable to the goose-dropping piles that ruin the golfing experience for customers–and occasionally their expensive golf shoes to boot. So golf courses are on the leading edge of commercial goose-poop mitigation strategies. Lasers, screaming sound devices, and Border Collies are just a few of the techniques tried. One country club oiled the eggs of geese in their nests to prevent hatching. But the next month, in a demonstration that Mother Nature is always the last one to bat, the geese found better-disguised nest sites and laid a second clutch of eggs.
By most accounts, Border Collies and retrievers patrolling the fairways are the most effective goose detergent. Some courses rent the dogs. Others own their own dogs. A few even have their own breeding program for an endless supply of canine goose sentries.
A friend living on a nearby lake coined the term “Sky Carp” for the Canada Geese on his lawn. He solved his persistent goose problem with help from his trained dual-purpose Labrador Retriever. The dog happily scatters sky carp from his lawn in summer, and retrieves his ducks from the waterfowl marshes in autumn.
We recently moved to a house on a large shallow bay of Rice Lake that’s a waterfowl haven. The house and patio sit on a gentle rise 300 feet from the shore. And the 300-foot-long lawn became a bluegrass buffet for over 40 full-grown, multi-pooping geese.
We tried everything with limited success. Then while browsing in a fireworks tent near July 4th, a light came on, and I walked out with a dozen long-range bottle rockets. Sitting on my patio, aiming the bottle holding a rocket toward the largest goose family, I lit the fuse. Zzzzt! BOOM! An exploding bullseye right in their midst! The lawn erupted in a cacophony of squawking full-grown honkers, wings flapping, and scrambling for the shore. My jaw dropped at the huge effect a little bottle rocket made. It only took three morning and evening exploding-bottle-rocket live-fire sessions until the geese were gone — hopefully for good I hoped.
Hmm, might bottle rockets be the ultimate low-tech answer to Rice Lake’s goose problem? Not if the USDA Wildlife Division has anything to say about it. They prohibit explosive devices to haze geese–even little ones shot from a bottle. I just publicly divulged breaking a federal wildlife crime. I’ll now be watching over my shoulder for a man in a green uniform with several patches on his shirt and a Smokey-The-Bear hat.
And I suspect the geese will return to my lawn next spring, and the Sky Carp War will begin anew. I sometimes imagine that, with help from modern technology, I can reverse natural processes to my advantage. But it’s just a temporary illusion, because Mother Nature always bats last.
