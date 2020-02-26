Have an event we should know about? Get it on this calendar by emailing news@pricecountyreview.com and include basic info such as time, date, place, and name of your event.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Quilters Group, 10 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• TOPS weigh-in, 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. meeting, Trinity Lutheran Church, Phillips.
• Zumba, 5-5:45 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Knitters Gathering, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rock Garden Tavern, Phillips.
• Thursday Movie, 7 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
• AA Meeting, noon, Victory Christian Center, Phillips.
• AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Park Falls.
• Open Skate, 7:30-9 p.m., Park Falls Recreation Arena.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• Claus Kraetke Memorial Ice Fishing Jamboree, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Donner's Bay Resort-Turtle Flambeau Flowage.
• Yoga, 10 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Simple Sewing Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Wisconsin Concrete Park - Friends of Fred Smith Studio, Phillips.
• Wild Game Feed & Expo, 2 p.m., Ogema Baptist Church Convention Hall, Ogema.
• AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Phillips.
• Open Skate, 8-9:30 p.m., Park Falls Recreation Arena.
Sunday, March 1
• AA Meeting, 7 p.m., St. Francis Church, Fifield.
Monday, March 2
• AA Meeting, 1 p.m., St Anthony's Church, Park Falls.
• Homeschool Group, 1 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Knit and Crochet Group, 5:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Managing a Facebook Page for a Business or Organization, 6-8 p.m., Rock Garden Tavern, Phillips.
Tuesday, March 3
• Flambeau Home Health Nail Clinic, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Lego Robotics, 4-6 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Zumba, 4-4:45 p.m., Phillips Elementary School Gym.
• Read to Sailor, 4:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Prentice Baptist Church, Prentice (715-218-1312).
• AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Park Falls.
Wednesday, March 4
• Blood Drive, Versiti Blood Center of WI, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Phillips High School/Middle School Commons, Phillips.
• Flambeau Home Health Nail Clinic, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.
• Story Time, 10 a.m., Phillips Public Library.
• Wacky Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m., Phillips Public Library.
• TOPS weigh-in, 4:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. meeting, Park Falls Public Library.
• Wednesday Snowshoe Hike 6-8 p.m., Round Lake; 715-339-6254.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.