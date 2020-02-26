Have an event we should know about? Get it on this calendar by emailing news@pricecountyreview.com and include basic info such as time, date, place, and name of your event.

Thursday, Feb. 27

• Quilters Group, 10 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• TOPS weigh-in, 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. meeting, Trinity Lutheran Church, Phillips.

• Zumba, 5-5:45 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Knitters Gathering, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rock Garden Tavern, Phillips.

• Thursday Movie, 7 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

Friday, Feb. 28

• AA Meeting, noon, Victory Christian Center, Phillips.

• AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Park Falls.

• Open Skate, 7:30-9 p.m., Park Falls Recreation Arena.

Saturday, Feb. 29

• Claus Kraetke Memorial Ice Fishing Jamboree, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Donner's Bay Resort-Turtle Flambeau Flowage.

• Yoga, 10 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Simple Sewing Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Wisconsin Concrete Park - Friends of Fred Smith Studio, Phillips.

• Wild Game Feed & Expo, 2 p.m., Ogema Baptist Church Convention Hall, Ogema.

• AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, Phillips.

• Open Skate, 8-9:30 p.m., Park Falls Recreation Arena.

Sunday, March 1

• AA Meeting, 7 p.m., St. Francis Church, Fifield.

Monday, March 2

• AA Meeting, 1 p.m., St Anthony's Church, Park Falls.

• Homeschool Group, 1 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Knit and Crochet Group, 5:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Managing a Facebook Page for a Business or Organization, 6-8 p.m., Rock Garden Tavern, Phillips.

Tuesday, March 3

• Flambeau Home Health Nail Clinic, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Lego Robotics, 4-6 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Zumba, 4-4:45 p.m., Phillips Elementary School Gym.

• Read to Sailor, 4:30 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Prentice Baptist Church, Prentice (715-218-1312).

• AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Park Falls.

Wednesday, March 4

• Blood Drive, Versiti Blood Center of WI, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Phillips High School/Middle School Commons, Phillips.

• Flambeau Home Health Nail Clinic, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Park Falls Public Library.

• Story Time, 10 a.m., Phillips Public Library.

• Wacky Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m., Phillips Public Library.

• TOPS weigh-in, 4:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. meeting, Park Falls Public Library.

• Wednesday Snowshoe Hike 6-8 p.m., Round Lake; 715-339-6254.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments