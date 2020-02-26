The 2020 Birkie got even more exciting for Jason Suino on Friday, Feb. 21, when he met Kikkan Randall at the Worldloppet breakfast at Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward.
Suino and Randall have something big in common: they are both gold medalist Olympian winners, Randall earning hers in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang, South Korea — along with Jessie Diggins — to win the United States' first medal in women's Olympic cross-country competition; and Suino earning his in the 2013 Special Olympic World Games in Pyeong Chang, South Korea, in crosscountry competition.
Suino said his coach, Ethel Morse, called him and said Kikkan was in Hayward to ski the Birkie.
"I saw her (Kikkan) and after breakfast I introduced myself to her. We talked and she said she was happy for me," he said. "I showed her the gold medal I had won and I saw her medal. Then she wished me good luck and I wished her the same."
Suino, 31, started crosscountry skiing in sixth grade and has been skiing ever since — with encouragement from his coach, Ethel Morse, who he said gave him his start.
He said he started with classic skiing in the Special Olympics and four years later tried skate skiing, which he said he excelled in.
"I won two gold medals at a Wisconsin state meet in Wausau and then got a letter telling me I was eligible to compete in the 2013 World Games," Suino said.
At those World Games in South Korea, Suino won the bronze in the 5K race and the gold in the 10.5K race, skate skiing.
At this year's Birkebeiner, Suino said he raced the Prince Haakon in 1:40. He has skied six Kortes and one Birkie and plans to train for the Korte next year.
Morse, also a cross-country skier, said she started skiing in the early 1980s when her oldest son joined the first New Moon High School Ski team that Steve Morales coached.
"My first Birkie was 1985, which took me over six hours. I've since had faster years in my 33 years of doing it. This year I managed a 5:08, placing third in the 70-74 age group," Morse said.
The American Birkebeiner in Hayward is about winners — and Kikkan, Suino and Morse are three of them.
