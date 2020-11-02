The Cable Area Food Shelf will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, with curbside registration and pre-packed food delivery to your vehicle. The food shelf is located in the lower level of the Professional Building on the corner of Highway 63 and Spruce Street in Cable

Please note that this is the third Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Donations are greatly needed and appreciated and can be dropped off in the entrance of Rondeau’s in Cable. Checks can be made out to the Cable Area Food Shelf.

The Cable Area Food Shelf is affiliated with The Brick of Ashland and the Cable area churches. For more information, call Teri Hanson at (715) 795-2760.

