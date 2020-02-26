Michael Cheeseman, son of Carol (Tesch) and Elmer Cheeseman, passed away Feb. 14 in Nashville, Michigan following a strong battle with cancer. May he rest now in God's beautiful heaven.
Our sympathy to Ray and Laurie Trimble on the passing of Ray's brother, Jeff, who passed away on Feb. 16 at Park Manor. May he be at peace.
Mark your calendars for the Butternut Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day bouya and bingo on Sunday, March 15. Bingo begins at 1 p.m. with the bouya served at 4 p.m. Come and enjoy an afternoon of fun and good food.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Jill Childs, Dillon Wegner and Michael Bruch on March 1; to Alison Westphal on March 2; to Nick Bortz, and Stacy and Jacob Radlinger on March 3; to Adam Kundinger, Curt Walker, Jr. and Debra Schultz on March 4; to Tom Peterson, Evelyn Kelnhofer and Ronald Kundinger on March 5; and to Brynlee Burger, Riley Kennedy, Braxton Burger, and Brianne Radlinger on March 6.
Happy anniversary wishes to Randy and Marion Smart on March 3.
