PARK FALLS — Area businesses are starting out the holiday season with a community parade, Santa, carolers and a tree lighting in downtown Park Falls on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Small Business Saturday is designed to start off the holiday season a family-friendly way that brings community and businesses together in celebration of the holidays, according to Tammy Hastings, board president of event sponsor Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This will be the first ‘All I Want For Christmas Parade,” she said. “It’s a business event with a holiday theme to get people in the mood.”
The events start with a free 2:30 p.m. screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at Park Theatre downtown. The film, rated PG and starring Jim Carrie, is sponsored by Wojcieszak’s Flambeau Resort.
Moviegoers are invited to take selfie family photos in front of the theatre’s photo wall before heading outside for the Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m.
The parade lineup starts at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 2nd Ave. N. Individual, family or group participants need only to show up and are encouraged to dress up in costumes or carry banners and signs.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in a sleigh being pulled by a team of horses,” Hastings said.
The parade route will run about six blocks south on 2nd Avenue until reaching Triangle Park downtown. Here, the children can meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus along with hot cocoa and donuts provided by Kwik Trip.
The Madrigal Singers will perform and the town Christmas tree will be lighted at approximately 6 p.m.
Visit the chamber website between at parkfalls.com to download a shopping card for 17 participating businesses. Have the card marked at each business between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27 to enter prize drawings at Triangle Park. starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Guests must be present to win, Hastings, said. The participating businesses donated 20 items for the drawings, she said.
