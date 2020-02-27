Registrations are being taken for a Buckthorn Control Workshop set for Friday, March 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources service center in Spooner.

The workshop is sponsored by the St. Croix-Red Cedar Co-op Weed Management Assn. The DNR center is at 810 W. Maple St. in Spooner.

Participants will learn about using goats as an herbicide alternative method, cost share programs and the successful efforts of a local landowner.

The event is free, but registration is required by using the website buckthorncontrol-workshop.eventbrite.com.

