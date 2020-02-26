Prentice 77 – Flambeau 43
The Buccaneer boys notched back-to-back wins as they dispatched the visiting Falcons 77-43 in non-conference action Feb. 18.
"It took us a little while to get going, but once we did, we played well," Coach Amy Ring complimented. "This was another good team win for us, and things are coming together heading into the playoffs."
Peyton Enders continued to play well. The senior scored 18 points in the opening stanza nearly matching Flambeau's output as the Bucs moved out to a comfortable 41-19 lead at the half.
"Peyton had another really good night offensively, and our defense was solid," Ring noted. "We helped out and rebounded well, so they didn't get many easy buckets. Any time you can hold a team to fewer than 20 points in a half, you must be doing something right."
Prentice continued to extend the lead throughout the second half, with the reserves getting plenty of court-time for the Bucs. The end result was a relatively easy 34 point win.
Enders led all scorers once again with 28 points, and he also grabbed nine steals in the contest. Ashton Makovsky chipped in 13 points, Trent Heikkinen had a dozen to go along with ten assists, and Alex Schantner finished with eleven.
"Whenever we have four guys scoring in double digits, we are in good shape," Ring commented. "Trent did a nice job of finding the open man, and everybody responded well by finishing."
The Falcons were led by Harley Opachan's 14 points. Dakota Miller added nine.
Flambeau dropped to 8-12 for the season.
Prentice 68 – Chequamegon 56
The visiting Screaming Eagles gave the Bucs all they could handle for the first 25 minutes in their Marawood North clash Feb. 21, but a late surge gave Prentice the 68-56 win on Senior Night.
The Buccaneer fans recognized seniors Austin Dobson, Josh Jast, and Peyton Enders in a pre-game ceremony.
Seniors Bret Beil, Corbin Bucheger, Matthew Ponteras, Kevin Chao, Blake Richard, Joseph Balsavich, and Blake Karnick were honored for Chequamegon.
The Screaming Eagles jumped on the Buccaneers early, and when Karnick nailed a trey from the corner with twelve minutes to go in the opening frame, Chequamegon held an 11-2 advantage.
Another three by Karnick a few minutes later put the Eagles up 18-9, but Prentice put together an 11-2 run on a three point play by Reese Isaacson and four buckets by Enders to knot the score at twenty.
The teams battled back and forth for the rest of the half, and when Richard scored just before the buzzer, the Bucs led 32-30 at the half.
"We came out slow, and we didn't shoot well at all early in the game," Ring stated. "Our defense was just okay, but we managed to stay in the game, thanks to some good offensive production from Peyton."
Enders had 17 points in the first stanza, and it led to some changes in the second half.
"Chequamegon came out in a box and one, to try to shut down Peyton, and we came out in a 2-1-2 zone," Ring explained. "It worked really well. Brady Sidenbender, Peyton, and Trent all came up with some big steals, and we used our defense to drive our offense."
With the score tied at 43 with 11:09 remaining, the Bucs went on an 18-2 run, with five different players scoring during that stretch.
"That was the difference in the game," Ring observed. "It was a real team effort once again. Every player on the court contributed, and once we got the momentum and took the lead, they couldn't come back."
Enders finished with 28 to lead the Bucs, and the senior now has 989 points for his career. Heikkinen added 13 points, with eleven of those coming in the final 18 minutes.
Richard led the Screaming Eagles with 13 points, while Ponteras had 12 and Tanner Meier chipped in eleven.
Prentice improved to 10-11 for the season, and they are 7-8 in the conference. The Screaming Eagles fell to 5-15 and 2-12 respectively.
"It was a nice win for us heading into the seeding process," Ring said. "We're playing well and have a couple wins in a row, and we're gaining confidence and momentum heading into the playoffs."
Despite the team's solid play and their current three-game winning streak, the Bucs failed to get a home game in the playoffs. They received the nine seed, and they will travel to New Auburn to play the eighth seeded Trojans on Tuesday, March 3.
New Auburn entered the seeding meeting with a 12-8 record, and they were third in the Lakeland East Conference with an 8-4 mark.
"It was kind of a disappointment not getting the eight seed and a home game, but the
coaches went with the fact that their record is a little better." Ring stated.
"All we can do now is to prepare for that game. They have three players who are averaging double-digits for the season, so we'll have to play good team defense. We've been doing that the past few games, and the way we've been playing, I like our chances, even on the road."
