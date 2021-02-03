Please consider voting for Dr. Sheila Briggs for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in the Feb. 16 primary election. Sheila grew up in a small rural town. Her parents instilled in her the importance of hard work which she has demonstrated; Sheila was a first-generation college student and can understand what many Wisconsin residents want for their children. Dr. Briggs began her career as a kindergarten teacher, then became a principal at a Madison elementary school. Eventually she became a lead principal for the district overseeing 32 elementary principals.
Sheila Briggs was appointed by Tony Evers to be an Assistant State Superintendent at DPI in 2011 and was re-appointed by Dr. Stanford Taylor in 2019. It was in her role as assistant state superintendent that I met Dr. Briggs, when we both testified before the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee in the fall of 2013. Because of her experience at DPI, Sheila understands that there is always room for improvement including increasing DPI’s level of focus on what is most important to achieving its goal of improving outcomes by continuing to sharpen what is working, and leaving behind what is not, while moving forward to what is better.
Dr. Briggs outlines her comprehensive ideas to continue to move the Department of Instruction forward on her website — https://www.briggsforkidds.com/
Dr. Sheila Briggs has what it takes to lead the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as the State Superintendent.
Randal Braun
Cameron
