Thursdays at the U features tea this week, Great Lakes next
Thursdays at the U, the spring lecture and performance series at UW Eau Claire-Barron County continues this Thursday, Feb. 27, with guest speaker Tyler van Helden on Tea: the Other Caffeine; and next Thursday, March 5, with guest speaker John Janzen on Unsalted and Shark Free: Diving the Great Lakes.
The lectures take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger 234. They are free and open to the public and attendees are welcome their lunch to eat during the sessions. Bring your own or to-go lunches are available from the Riverside Cafe in the Student Center.
Volunteers needed to give high schoolers a taste of reality
Volunteers are sought for the fifth annual "Barron County Test Drive... Next Stop Reality" events hosted by Royal Credit Union and the Barron County Financial Coalition.
The simulations are offered to high schools students from throughout the area and are put on by the Barron County Financial Coalition in partnership with RCU and the Barron County Economic Development Corporation. It takes about 85 volunteers for each event.
The simulations are Tuesday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 31, both at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake.
The ultimate goal of Test Drive...Next Stop Reality is to provide students the opportunity to explore their future careers and gain a better understanding of some of the financial challenges that lie ahead of them by managing a monthly budget and making decisions.
At each station manned by volunteers, students must pay for typical adult expenses—rent, utilities, car, credit card or college loan payments; childcare, groceries, and if any funds are leftover, savings and investments.
To sign-up to become a volunteer, contact Missy Bablick, Human Development and Relationship Educator, at 715-537-6254. Or email her at missy. bablick@wisc.edu.
Physical therapist to help retirees stay healthier longer
Barron County Retired Educators meet Thursday, March 19 at Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. All retired teachers, administrators and support staff are invited to attend.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and treats will be available. The program starts at 10 a.m. and will feature Mark Smith, physical therapist from Optimum Physical Therapy of Rice Lake. He will present a program on what physical therapists do and provide tips on what retirees can do to stay healthier longer.
A short business meeting will follow prior to lunch at noon. To register for lunch call Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193; or Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085 by noon on Saturday, March 14.
Barron County Votes meets
Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan group that promotes civic engagement, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Barron City Hall, 1456 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron. Enter through the side door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.