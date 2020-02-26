Brewers hope bargain basement provides value

MESA, ARIZONA — All throughout baseball's off season a lot of Milwaukee Brewers fans seemed to be hammering on one main theme. The club didn't sign any big name free agents because ownership is cheap. Some Brewers fans think that owner Mark Attanasio is so cheap he saves the shells from shucked peanuts until he finds a use for them. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth.
Attanasio has spent as freely as the budget allows, but after losing money last season the team has had to tap the brakes slightly on spending this season. The Brewers didn't exactly go dumpster diving to find talent to replace lost free agents but they were frugal.
Some of the moves President David Stearns made have a chance to return positive results. The Brewers traded with Seattle to get catcher Omar Narvaez who hit only six fewer home runs than Yasmani Grandal did last year with a batting average that was some 20-plus points more than Grandal. New outfielder Avisail Garcia can hit for both power and average and the Brewers hope the combination of Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard can make up for the loss of Mike Moustakas at third base.
In the pitching department the Brewers added Josh Lindblom from the Korean Baseball Organization, Brett Anderson as a free agent from Oakland and Eric Lauer in a trade with San Diego. None of those players cost an arm and a leg, and all but Anderson could return next year on options if they prove successful in Milwaukee.
The Brewers opening day payroll will probably come in slightly under $100 million or about $25 million less than last year. In a division that at the moment appears to be pretty wide open, the Brewers should be able to contend, and if any of their Bargain Bills specials pan out they could be looking at a third straight season of playoff baseball.
Chin music . . .
• Attendance at XFL football games has already been disappointing and will likely get worse. Baseball is underway and the NCAA men's basketball tournament is right around the corner providing more competition. The league will have to do better than the 17,000 or so per game average it's shown so far in order to survive.
• The smart money says football analyst Tony Romo will stay with CBS, the network he started with. Romo has been courted heavily by ESPN but CBS can match the money and they also have next year's Super Bowl. Romo is said to be close to announcing his decision.
• Chicago Cubs fans can breathe easier with the assurance that third baseman Kris Bryant will not be traded this year. When Bryant got to spring training here in Mesa, Arizona, he sat down with team president Theo Epstein, who told him there will be no trade, at least not this year.
• Japan's health minister is warning people to avoid crowds because of the coronavirus. Here in the United States to avoid crowds people go to Miami Marlins or Tampa Bay Rays baseball games.
• Former Wisconsin Badger football coach Bret Bielema has interviewed for the head coaching job at Colorado University. After going 68-24 at Wisconsin, Bielema flopped at Arkansas and has been kicking around the NFL as an assistant the last few years.
• The NFL wants to expand the playoff format much the same as baseball hopes to do. Pretty soon it will be like the NBA or NHL where nearly half the teams qualify for the post season. It can get watered down, this year; for instance, the NBA is likely to have two playoff teams with less than .500 records.
• Look for the Green Bay Packers to add an explosive offensive player this off season, either through the draft or free agency. After their 13-3 surprise of a year ago the Packers are likely to see some regression unless they can get some more help on offense.
• From Facebook: Nothing is more depressing than getting paid and being broke on the same day.
• It looks like Ashland High School will be joining the Heart O' North Conference in all sports except football beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. Final consideration and vote will be March 6 at the WIAA board meeting and the measure is likely to pass.
• The Wisconsin-Notre Dame football game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field is going to be played under the lights. The atmosphere that night will be electric with the game set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
• ESPN has decided on a two-person booth for this season's Sunday Night Baseball telecasts. Matt Vasgersian, who was rumored to be on the way out, stays as play-by-play man, with Alex Rodriguez remaining as analyst. Jessica Mendoza is the odd person out and the overall broadcast should be somewhat better.
• And finally, Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has had LASIK eye surgery after being intercepted 30 times this past season. Now, at least he will be able to clearly see who is intercepting him.
And there you have it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.