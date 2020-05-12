Brenda Lee Scull, 58, of Stone Lake, passed away Sunday, May 3, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born on May 20, 1961, in Hayward, the daughter of Richard and Starling (Spreckels) O’Hare.
Brenda was born, raised and attended school in the Hayward area. She loved to be at home, watching movies and keeping up with all of her shows. Most of all, Brenda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Michael Hoehne of Stone Lake; her son, Lee Scull of Minong; her grandchildren, Eden, Logan, Brayson, Alaina and Emmett; her siblings, Lisa Hendricks of Springbrook, Chris O’Hare of Hayward, and Richard O’Hare of Oregon; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Scull; and her sister, Helen Kies.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
