The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team opened the WIAA playoffs in a big way with a 12-0 win over the Chequamegon Co-op (Park Falls, Phillips, Butternut) Seals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.
The Canes dominated the game, as they outshot the visitors by a wide margin, 69-6. Blake Loder scored four goals, while Sam Bergum and Henry Droessler tallied two goals apiece.
The win advanced the Hurricanes to Tuesday's sectional semifinal against Superior on Hayward's home rink. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional championship in Superior Saturday, Feb. 29.
Be sure to check the Record website for results of Tuesday's semifinal action (www.Haywardwi.com).
