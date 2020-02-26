With one game left to play in the regular season, the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team went 1-2 over the past week, downing Spooner 48-40 and losing to Bloomer 48-39 in conference play and losing a nonconference game to Rice Lake, 66-49.
On Monday, Feb. 24, the Hurricanes traveled to Rice Lake, where they lost to the Warriors. Rice Lake led 35-26 at halftime, and the Canes cut the deficit to 41-33 on two buckets by Tommy Tiffany in the second half, but the Warriors went on a 9-1 run to extend their lead and pull away.
The Warriors snapped their 14-game losing streak and won just their second game in 21 games this year. The Hurricanes fell to 9-12 overall.
Austin Wessel led the Canes with 18 points and Tommy Tiffany had 12. Alex Belongia led the Warriors with 19 points.
The Hurricanes will finish their regular season with a league game at Ladysmith this Thursday night. They will open the playoffs Tuesday, March 3, with a home game against Ellsworth.
