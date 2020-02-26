STRIKING LADIES
FEB. 5
League Standings: Hayward Home Center 76-57, Quality Eyeglass 77-56, Drywall Interiors 72-61, Trailways 56-77, Windsor's 55-78, TNT Sports Bar 63-70
This Week's Results: Hayward Home Center 639, Hayward Home Center 1783, Trailways 858, Trailways 2394
High Individual Game: Jennafer Williams 238
High Individual Series: Jennafer Williams 548
High Individual Handicap Game: Jennafer Williams 264
High Individual Handicap Series: Jennafer Williams 626
FISHERMANS 19-20
FEB. 6
League Standings: Vet Center 143-40, Riverside Lanes 129 1/2-53 1/2, Big Daddys Ladies 110 1/2-59 1/2, Buckhorn 107-69, Gutter Dwellers 97-74
This Week's Results: Riverside Lanes 937, Riverside Lanes 2738, Vet Center 1126, Vet Center 3327
High Individual Game, Men: Dave Skopek 256
High Individual Series, Men: Dave Skopek 675
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Dave Skopek 275
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Dave Skopek 732
High Individual Game, Women: Betty Ebert 179
High Individual Series, Women: Betty Ebert 463
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Betty Ebert 227
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Jennifer Enk 623
TUESDAY AFTERNOON MIXED
FEB 4.
League Standings: Wolf 94 1/2-49 1/2, Otter 82 1/2-58 1/2, Fox 80-64, Coyote 77 1/2-66 1/2, Deer 67 1/2 76 1/2
This Week's Results: Coyote 708, Coyote 1997, Coyote 872, Coyote 2489
High Team Game: Jerry Collins 231
High Team Series: Steve Henk 638
High Handicap Game: Jerry Collins 259
High Handicap Series: Jerry Collins 677
High Individual Game: Georgia Westphal 167
High Individual Series: Samantha Laakson 431
High Individual Handicap Game: Joann Lemke 224
High Individual Handicap Series: Samantha Laakson 632
FRIDAY AFTERNOON MIXED
FEB. 7
League Standings: Oliver 27-8, Allis 22-13, Tribbles 15-20, Lunkers 15-20, John Deere 14 21, Kubota 10-25
This Week's Results: Allis 677, Allis 1911, Oliver 893, Oliver 2586
High Individual Game, Men: Howard Henk 257
High Individual Series, Men: Howard Henk 711
High Individual Handicap Game, Men: Howard Henk 273
High Individual Handicap Series, Men: Howard Henk 759
High Individual Game, Women: Georgia Westphal 163
High Individual Series, Women: Georgia Westphal 449
High Individual Handicap Game, Women: Marilyn Swanson 223
High Individual Handicap Series, Women: Marilyn Swanson 636
RIVERSIDE LADIES
FEB. 5
League Standings: Thompson Sand & Gravel 83-57, Northwoods Divas 80-60, Hayward Home Chics 73-67, Minnow Jims 72-68, Krugers-Mz Fits 68-72, Debbies Hair Design 67-73, S&J Trailer Park 60-80, Finders Keepers 57-83
This Week's Results: Thompson Sand & Gravel 782, Minnow Jims 2157, Thompson Sand & Gravel 998, Minnow Jims 2832
High Individual Game: Denise Waggoner 202
High Individual Series: Dawn Tart 496
High Individual Handicap Game: Denise Waggoner 238
High Individual Handicap Series: Dawn Tart 616
BIG EIGHT
FEB. 4
League Standings: M&M Rental 121 1/2-62 1/2, TNT 120 1/2-67 1/2, Lil Farm 113-73, Home Center 2 112-72, Hayward Home Center 106-76, M&M with NUTS 100-81
This Week's Results: Home Center 2 2086, Hayward Home Center 2655, M&M Rental 720, M&M with NUTS 932
High Team Game: Mike Meinke 253
High Team Series: Bob Schmidt 665
High Handicap Game: Mike Meinke 287
High Handicap Series Bob Schmidt 755 High Individual Game: Dianna Myers 147
High Individual Series: Dianna Myers 438
High Individual Handicap Game: Tara Meinke 250
High Individual Handicap Series: Tara Meinke 667
FRIDAY YOUTH 19-20
FEB. 7
League Standings: Hayward Home Center 22-13, Bacon Bowlers 14-21, The Bot Squad 17-18, Anthony & the Peeps 19-16, I Don't Know 16-19, The Crew 19-16, The Shorty Bowlers 25-10, Mighty Strikers 6-29
This Week's Results: Bacon Bowlers 591, Bacon Bowlers 1669, Anthony & the Peeps 1022, The Bot Squad 2934
High Individual Game, Boys: Nathan Harrison 178
High Individual Series, Boys: Nathan Harrison 498
High Individual Handicap Game, Boys: Johnathan Wei 237
High Individual Handicap Series, Boys: David Suo 651
High Individual Game, Girls: Holly Froemel 128
High Individual Series, Girls: Holly Froemel 338
High Individual Handicap Game, Girls: Holly Froemel 231
High Individual Handicap Series, Girls: Holly Froemel 647
