A Children's Miracle Network bowling fundraiser benefiting children of north central Wisconsin will be held at Riverside Lanes in Hayward Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15.
Shifts are available at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The team entry fee is $80 per four-person team. Participants do not need a bowling average or know how to keep score. Everyone is welcome.
To sponsor a team, bowl on a team, donate prizes or gift certificates, call Riverside Lanes at (715) 634-BOWL (2695) or Bill Grammer at (715) 699-4449.
