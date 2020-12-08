Photo submitted
Tom Vallely was at Schofield Barracks, Honolulu, Hawaii, in the summer of 1968 while serving in the U.S. Army.
For quite some time I have been listening to Tom Vallely talk about the draft — the one where guys get told to get in uniform, head off to basic training and prepare to fight America’s wars. Boomers will remember.
Tom and his wife Rita are summer neighbors and good friends. They live in Illinois and spend much of their time at their lake home in Hayward.
Tom was born in Chicago in May 1943 during World War II. At the time of his birth America was heavily engaged in invasions of the Aleutian Islands to get rid of occupying Japanese forces; the Japanese were bombing Australia; and Josef Mengele became the Chief Medical Officer in Auschwitz.
Tom is proud of his Boomer status. And he is proud of having served his country. He recalled for me his experience.
“During this time, the draft was federal law and it was mandatory for young men to register for the draft at age 18. I served in the U.S. Army for two years, 1966 to 1968, after being called to duty.
“After basic training I was sent to different bases stateside for added training. The next step was my unit was to be shipped overseas. Some of my unit went to the fighting zone, some went to peaceful overseas posts and some stayed stateside. I went overseas. When my two years of service was over, I received an honorable discharge.
“I did my job every day, knowing it had to be done. I got along well with my superiors, which made life easier. In some cases, our ages weren’t that different. I was from Chicago’s western suburbs and others were from inner-city gangs, farms, and married men from all over the country. Meeting men from everywhere made basic training very interesting. No matter who we were, we were all in the same boat.”
Tom was drafted during the Vietnam conflict and said wartime was hard on families. His brother had been in the Navy during the Kennedy administration and the Bay of Pigs conflict with Castro in Cuba. His uncles fought in World War II and one didn’t return. Then Tom was drafted.
“Parents worried. After all, they were raising Boomers,” Tom said.
The draft, although it’s undergone many revisions, dates back to colonial times when the 13 colonies required men to enroll in the militia, get basic training and serve in time of war or emergency. The draft has been used by the federal government in six wars: the American Revolution, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
But…between 1940 and 1973 the draft was used during both peace times and war times. In 1973 the draft ended when the government chose voluntary military. Today all male U.S. citizens and male immigrants who live in this country, ages 18-25, are required to register with the Selective Service System. Females are not required to register.
Tom recalled the draft ending in 1973 and said once the draft was over, the enlisted soldier made more money than the draft soldier.
“Some, like myself, did what I had to do and when my time was served, I went home to my family and friends,” he said.
Boomers may also recall that during the Vietnam War married men with children were the last to be called up. Second to last were married men. These men came to be known as “Kennedy Husbands.” Thousands of men and women hastened to the altar to say their wedding vows because of this.
Lyndon Johnson rescinded this policy when he became President.
It was also during the Vietnam War that boomers protested the draft — and the war. College students were exempt or deferred from the draft and those who did volunteer for military service fared far better in their assignments than less-educated soldiers.
My brother Jim, also a boomer, said he had a 2S (student) deferment while he was an undergrad at UW-Oshkosh in the early ‘70s. He remembered that the bar at Reeve Memorial Union in Oshkosh was renamed, “The Draft Board,” and large 16-ounce tap beers went for 50 cents.
The draft went to a lottery system in late 1969. My brother remembers his number was 280-something, and he was safe.
“I had friends who had to go. Many did so out of a sense of duty to country. I thought then and think now that the war was a big mistake. But if I had to draw a friend from a group of soldiers or a group of protestors, it would be from the guys who went,” Jim said.
Boomers will also recall — in many instances personally — the dilemma of conscientious objectors to the Vietnam War. CO exemptions were allowed for the Amish, Mennonites, Quakers and Church of the Brethren. All other objectors were forced to participate and some who refused were sentenced to prison. Some went to Canada. Most took up arms.
I asked Tom Vallely if he thought there should be a draft today.
“Times are different today than they were back then. If we are to have peace in the world, we have a long way to go. There are so many different factors in today’s society — not just physical but religious, rights, race and politics too. The boomers were the ones who started the steps forward to speaking our own minds. We lived it all — Watergate, flower power and pot. We were the last of our country’s youth to be drafted,” he said.
