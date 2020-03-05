Boomers are becoming more and more familiar with transplants and replacements of body parts. As we age, things wear out, but thanks to medical science and technology, more and more of these parts can be replaced.
I know quite a number of people who have had hip, knee or shoulder replacement surgery, all successfully.
But organ transplants are not so easy and are dependent on many more factors, including the availability of a donor. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, in 2019 there were a total of 39,718 transplants. Kidney transplants totaled 23,401 and liver transplants totaled 8,896.
And according to the Boomers ‘R Heroes Caregivers Support organization, 123,821 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant. Every 10 minutes another person is added to that list.
I have a boomer friend I have known since living in Madison in the 70s. His name is Richard Boncek but I have always called him Felix, a name he picked up when he shared an apartment with a friend named Bill. They were dubbed “The Odd Couple,” and he took on the Felix moniker while Bill became the Oscar.
Living in Connecticut now, Felix has strong ties and memories to Wisconsin. He is married to Karen, a lovely lady from the Upper Peninsula. I attended their wedding years ago. Felix and Bill are still close but Felix has another best friend named Earl.
“Earl” is his new liver.
Coincidentally, Bill — the other half of that “Odd Couple” — also received a transplant in his later years. He had a kidney transplant and named his new kidney, “Jimmy.” But back to Felix and Earl.
In 2004 Felix developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome and was totally paralyzed, trached and vented. He survived and endured months of physical and occupational therapy, retraining every muscle group in his body, including learning how to swallow again.
In 2015 Felix developed cryptogenic cirrhosis of the liver, which is a fancy way of saying they don’t know what caused it, except it is not related to alcohol or drugs.
“The liver failure was more protracted,” Felix said.
“I was retired but driving a student shuttle for a local college. Work started to be particularly draining. Longer trips driving sports teams really got to be exhausting. At holiday break, December 2015, I called my nephrologist for a referral to a good hepatologist. I did my own diagnosis early on in the process,” Felix explained. (He has a sophisticated medical background.)
His doctor confirmed his suspicion, ordered labs for confirmation and Felix continued to go downhill from that point on.
“Going home and sharing the news with Karen was not easy,” Felix said, now armed with two referrals for a possible transplant: one to the Transplant Center at the Hartford, Connecticut, hospital and the other to Yale-New Haven Hospital, located in New Haven, Connecticut, and ranked among the nation’s finest medical centers.
“The doc at Yale basically said, ‘Hi, you’re screwed, Bye,’ — all within a 10-minute visit,” Felix said, adding that the doctor thought Felix’s past history of Guillain-Barre and his age would prevent him from getting on the transplant list.
“I resigned myself to dying, not in a depressed manner, just a realistic acceptance that my original part was going to fail within a couple of months. The pathology report suggested perhaps only a week or two remained. At that point it was almost impossible to sit up for more than a few minutes,” Felix said.
He lost a lot of muscle mass between mid-2015 and the transplant in August 2017. In some of those pre-op days, Felix said, “I would not have minded if the sun didn’t come up.”
He was also worried that he would not be here to walk his daughter down the aisle in August 2018 and he discussed that with his son, Kevin, who would take on that responsibility if Felix died.
Several weeks later, in April, Felix and Karen went to the Hartford Hospital and met with the transplant team.
“Over a period of several hours and one-on-one interviews a prospective candidate has to impress a range of individuals from all of the specialties involved. Then the testing and consults are ordered: cardiology, pulmonary, nephrology, hematology and more,” Felix explained.
On July 1 a letter arrived in the mail from Hartford Hospital, Transplant Center for Liver and Kidneys.
Felix made the list.
Just three weeks later the phone rang at the Boncek home at 7 p.m. with a transplant offer. They had to be at the hospital in an hour. After all the tests — EKG, X-ray, labs, prep for the OR — Felix was ready to go into surgery at 1 a.m. He was in the operating suite when the surgeon walked in, looked at Felix and said, “It’s not going to fit.”
Back home they went.
There were two other organ offers that didn’t work out either, until Aug. 9, 2017, when “Earl and I joined forces,” Felix said.
The surgery lasted five and a half hours. Often these surgeries can run between eight to 10 hours. Felix fondly described his surgeon: “My little parts lady. ‘Little’ because she has to wear lifts to reach 5 feet. She operates from a special platform to be above the patient while slicing and dicing. She is a delightful Jewish lady, with talented hands and a fun personality.”
After surgery, Felix went to ICU to be weaned off the ventilator, monitored for post-op complications, and to confirm the transplanted organ was beginning to function.
“Earl fired right up,” Felix said.
After Earl came to live with him, a lot happened in the year following the transplant, Felix said.
“The best part of pain is the brain’s inability to recall pain. Post-op, one comes to the realization that your life is forever going forward, tied to another individual — a person you never had an opportunity to meet, but the two of you are now linked through fate and the skills of a gifted surgeon and support team.”
Felix never did know who his donor was. Donor identities are kept confidential. He does know the donor was male. Felix sent a letter to the donor family to express his gratitude.
He was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, one year later, in August 2018.
He said he follows several transplant sites on Facebook and feels for the level of anxiety many pre-op individuals wrestle with, and the anguish those are turned down experience, knowing there is no hope.
“At 73, I have simple goals,” Felix said. “August will be three years that Earl and I have been together. Two more will help the transplant’s center five-year survival statistic.”
Like so many of us, today Felix’s focus is on his grandchild, Logan Michael.
“I’d like to leave him with fond memories of Grampa B,” Felix said.
