With the 32nd annual fall banquet of the Blue Hills Trail Association being canceled, in its place the organization will be holding an online fundraising auction.
The fall fundraiser event is set for the first week in November, ending Nov. 7. Details on auction items will be released at a later date on bluehillstrail.com. Auction items will be able to picked up on Nov. 7 at Lehman’s Supper Club in Rice Lake from noon to 1:30 p.m., or Nov. 14 at the Blue Hills Trail warming house, on Fire Lane Road northwest of Bruce, from 9-10 a.m
In addition there will be a raffle drawing. The winning raffle prize is a $250 gift certificate from Spring Street Sports in Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The raffle drawing will be Nov. 7.
As regular maintenance of the trails, the Blue Hills Trail Association will be have its annual workday Saturday, Sept. 26. Volunteers should wear blaze orange and arrive at the warming house at 8:30 a.m. Those that attend are asked if possible to bring gloves, spade shovels, chainsaws, branch clippers and ATVs. Volunteers will be divided into small teams to help maintain social distancing.
Blue Hills Trails is also accepting annual membership renewals. Membership runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the following year. Members receive unlimited four-season use of trails. Individual memberships cost $50 and family memberships are $75. Membership payments received by Nov. 6 will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate for Lehman’s Supper Club.
Trail conditions and event updates can be found on bluehillstrail.com.
