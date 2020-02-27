A Barron mother has been charged with child abuse after allegedly backhanding her daughter in the face while driving on Hwy. 53.
Nicole Q. Bestul, 37, was charged on Feb. 19 in Barron County Circuit Court with child abuse-intentionally causing harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The criminal complaint states that Bestul and her 15-year-old daughter were arguing at home when she slapped the girl on the side of the head and punched her once in the face.
Bestul convinced the girl to get into the car and while driving south on Hwy. 53, Bestul backhanded her, causing her nose to bleed.
Records state that Bestul said that she had hit her in the car because she had been "lippy."
They then went to the hospital in Bloomer because the girl thought her nose was broken. Police interviewed both parties at the hospital, and the girl's nose was not broken, according to court records.
Bestul's initial appearance was set for March 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.