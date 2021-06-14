June 10: A daughter, Alice Kelly McRaith, to Stephanie Olson-McRaith and Patrick McRaith of Rice Lake. A son, Bradley Steven, to Kelly and Jed Mattmiller of Spooner.

June 11: A son, Ashton Michael, to Sabrina and Jeremy Cynor of Glen Flora.

June 13: A son, Cayden Allen, to Chelsi and Andrew Widkier of Cameron.

