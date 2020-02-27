In what turned out to be a celebration of a mild, sunny day in February, the 42nd American Birkebeiner was skied on a fast track under ideal conditions Saturday.
Temperatures reached into the 40s as spectators crowded the sidewalks to downtown Hayward to watch thousands of skiers complete the 50-kilometer (31 miles) cross-country skate race and the 55-kilometer (34 miles) classicstyle race.
And though the day turned mild quickly, the 8:30 a.m. start near Telemark Lodge in Cable was chilly as skiers took off in waves on a hard, fast trail.
The trail stayed firm despite the sunshine, even on Lake Hayward near the finish. Only skiers finishing after 1 p.m. mentioned that the trail in steady sunshine was starting to get soft.
"It was unbelievable. I can't believe how they get that trail set. It was a hard, fast, super trail," said Jerrold Schneider of Rice Lake, who completed his 42nd Birkebeiner in just over 3 and 1/2 hours.
And there was barely breeze in contrast to Birkies when tired skiers have to battle the wind on Lake Hayward just outside Hayward's downtown finish.
"The lake was calm. There's usually a headwind like it's coming off Lake Superior," said former Rice Laker Paul Lehman, now of Rogers, Minnesota. "It was the nicest Birkie I can remember. The trail held up really well."
Lehman completed his 14th Birkie in his third best time of 3 hours and 41 minutes. His brother, John, skied his 13th Birkie in 4:04 for his best time ever.
Many skiers had their best times, some pushing on the fast track in 1 to 2 hours better than last year. The leading local finisher was Rice Lake native Brent Kann, who now lives in Eau Claire. Kann finished in 2:23 for 181st place overall. Last year, his time was 2:49 for 190th place.
Among local first-timers was James Sirek of Rice Lake. He ski-skated his first Birkie in 3:41, while his brother, Jason, completed his second Birkie in 4:14.
Lance Ritchie of Haugen completed his 20th Birkie, using classic style to finish in 6 hours and 51 minutes.
Norwegian Dyrhaug wins
Niklas Dyrhaug of Trondheim, Norway, paced the lead pack of eight skiers off the International Bridge and down Hayward's main street to win the 42nd American Birkebeiner freestyle/skate race in 1 hours and 59 minutes.
Second place went to Ian Torchia of Rochester, Minnesota, who was less than 2 seconds behind Dyrhaug.
Four of the top 10 finishers were foreign elite skiers.
The women's winner was Jessica Yeaton of Albuquerque. Yeaton, a former Australian National Team member posted a 2:13 time and was actually the first skier to reach Hayward as the women's elite wave starts 20 minutes ahead of the men.
Yeaton pushed hard through the races final blocks to the loud cheers and ringing cowbells of the huge crowd lining the street. Yeaton finished 42 seconds ahead of women's runner-up Riitta-Liisa Roponen of Finland, who also reached Hayward before the men's lead pack.
Yeaton and Roponen placed 67th and 70th overall as the top 100 finishers included four women. Erika Flowers, Bozeman, Montana, rounded out the podium with a time of 2:15.
Cold overnight conditions and freshly groomed trails set the stage for a fast and firm course, said Birkie race officials.
"It was fresh corduroy the whole way and I kept thinking to myself this is the best Nordic skiing I've done," said Yeaton. "This win means more to me than any victory in my career. It's just so special."
In the men's freestyle race, Chapelle-En-Vercors of France was in third place with a time of 1:59:03.7.
Men's winner Dyrhaug said it was a good day on the course.
"I was together with a group on the lake, and I managed to take the sprint to the finish, and I'm really happy," said Dyrhaug. "The finish with so many spectators is a really special moment."
The morning started out with low temps and a cloudless sky with temperatures soaring to the high 30s by early afternoon. Thousands of spectators lined Hayward's snow-covered Main Street, ringing cowbells, eating brats, celebrating with friends, and watching the international kaleidoscope of colors as skiers passed by, stated a Birkie news release.
In the 55-kilometer Birkebeiner classic race, the USA filled out the top three spots on the podium:
• Peter Holmes, Ketchum, Idaho, 2:26:46.4
• Chris Pappathopoulos, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 2:38:38.8
• Evan Wetzel, Waukesha, Wisconsin, 2:38:40.7
Podium finishes for the women in the 55-Kilometer classic race went to:
• Nichole Bathe, Great Britain, 2:49:47.0
• Anja Gruber, Germany, 2:55:20.3
• Delaney Fitzpatrick, Minocqua, Wisconsin, 3:00:38.3
This year's race found competitors from 27 countries and 47 states competing in North America's largest crosscountry ski marathon.
AMERICAN BIRKEBEINER CROSS-COUNTRY SKI RACE
50-kilometer Skate area finishers
• Rice Lake: Brent Kann 2:23.01, Bill Rousar 3:27.51; Dale Zuzek 3:27.56; Paul Johnston 3:32.24; Jerrold Schneider 3:36.57; Bill Rademaker 3:39.47; James Sirek 3:41.47; Paul Lehman 3:41.10; Aaron Staut 3:54.48; Marc Rademaker 4:02.26; John Lehman 4:04.02; Jason Sirek 4:14.34; Chase Lapcinski 4:27.59; Steve Poethke 4:37.49; Austin Holmstrom 4:55.01; Steve Schleppegrell 5:04.28; Anna Demers 5:10.02; Tom Richie 5:55.17.
• Barron: Tyler Gruetzmacher 3:03.32; Jewel Market 3:11.52.
• Bruce: Avery Newman 3:58.00; Jenna Behrends 5:34.05; Stephen Porn 5:46.37.
• Cameron: Ryan Ebner 2:46.13; Steven Schultz 4:32.57.
• Cumberland: Matthew Bratager 3:03.12; Lorne Majewski 3:16.59; Louis Muench 4:15.41; Kevin Johnson 5:02.12.
• Hillsdale: John Hinde 4:22.53.
• New Auburn: Beverly Carlson 3:49.38.
• Sarona: Greg Lyga 3:25.08.
• Shell Lake: Joey Kujala 3:01.05; Tim Mikula 4:22.52.
55-kilometer Classic area finishers
• Rice Lake: Dave Putnam 3:40.40; Bjorn Hanson 4:13.51; Charles Dykstra 5:09.56; Joe Dostal 6:14.26; Adam West 6:14.28; Steven Moullette 6:51.12.
• Barron: Bob Peterson 3:19.41; Greg Mikunda 4:39.30.
• Birchwood: Timothy Greiner 3:37.19; John Waldron 5:10.32.
• Chetek: Ellen Daigle 6:17.49.
• Comstock: Tonja Wick 4:59.42.
• Cumberland: Ivan Rodriquez 3:37.44; Craig Hokanson 3:57.12; Andrew Revak 5:07.48.
• Haugen: Lance Ritchie 6:51.07.
• New Auburn: Isaac Stouffer 6:15.30.
• Sarona: Samuel Dettle 4:13.43; Thomas Dettle 5:38.12; Mark Vrieze 5:46.41; Mark Van Etten 6:09.13; Steven Schreiber 6:53.20.
• Weyerhaeuser: Kevin Westlund 4:55.02.
