I’m sitting on the deck, listening to the birds, and thinking about what I haven’t seen this year. It’s been, afterall, an unusual birding year. My guess is that the stretch of cold weather we had early on messed with migration.
For instance, we had an enormous flock of robins that seemed to choose our hill to congregate on. Not for a day or two, but for about two weeks. There were literally hundreds of them. They were everywhere. We have a pine plantation and directly behind it there’s a corn field; when those robins were here, each evening there would be hundreds of them foraging in the soil of the cornfield. Then, as dusk approached, they could fly through our yard to roost in the spruces surrounding it. It was like the movie “Birds.” I kept looking at the spruces, waiting for Alfred Hitchcock to poke his head from behind one.
The hummingbirds seemed to be a few days late here, but once they arrived, they arrived in abundance. We have as many at the beginning of the nesting season as we usually have after the chicks have left the nests and found our feeders. And I’m hearing this from other people, two.
But I was writing about what’s missing. One thing that’s missing is catbirds. Last year we had several pairs of catbirds on our hill. It was the first year I’d noticed them and enjoyed watching them and hearing them meow.
I thought the bluebirds were missing, but they finally showed up and we have a pair nesting in a box near the house, so we get to watch them hunting in the yard alongside the ever-present robins.
And another thing that’s missing are the killdeer. Most years we have killdeer that nest at the top of the gravel pit. Last year there was a lot of work in the gravel pit so I had assumed the machinery scared them away. But this year the pit is quiet, yet still no killdeer.
I always love to walk up on the killdeer and watch them run around faking a broken wing, like nature’s little hypochondriac. It’s comical and it’s clever as hell.
So. This issue’s bird is the killdeer.
Here’s the scoop:
The killdeer is a shorebird that you can see without going to the beach. They’re common to lawns, golf courses, parking lots, the shoulder of country roads and parking lots.
We know them by their call, an excited “kill-deer” which we hear when they’re on the ground or in the air, and even after dark.
Killdeer are plovers, with their characteristic round head, large eyes and short bill. They’re lanky birds with long, pointed tails and long wings, about the size of a robin on stilts.
Their coloration is brown and tan on the top with white below. Their faces are brown, with black and white patches.
Killdeer are most recognizable on the ground. They walk quickly and then run ahead a few steps, look around, then run again. If you disturb them they’ll take flight and circle overhead, calling “kill-deer” repeatedly.
You’ll find them on open ground with low vegetation or no vegetation — like the top of our gravel pit. They are considered a shorebird, but they are probably the least water-associated shorebird of all.
Killdeer feed mostly on invertebrates: earthworms, crayfish, grasshoppers, beetles and insect larvae. They follow the plow in farm fields, hoping to dine on what the plow unearths.
When it comes time to nest, the male floats high over nesting territory in a wavering pattern, with slow wingbeats, giving his call. repeatedly.
On the ground, courtship involves ritualized nest-scrape making. The nest site is on the ground in an open area with good visibility; on bare soil, short grass or gravel. Sometimes they’ll nest on flat, gravel roofs. The nest itself is just a shallow scrape, either unlined or lined with pebbles, grass and twigs.
The female lays 3-5 eggs and parents share incubation duties, which last 25-28 days.
When the young hatch their downy and open eyed and leave the nest soon after hatching, similar to chickens. They feed themselves, but the parents tend to them and attempt to protect them. They take their first flight when they’re about 25 days old.
Parents stay together for one to a few years.
When the parents are alarmed or sense a predator near the nest, they distract by calling loudly, bobbing and running away. They are also adept at utilizing a convincing broken wing display, an attempt to lure predators toward themselves and away from the nest by feigning injury.
Killdeer populations declined overall by about 47 percent between 1966 and 2014, but they appear to have leveled off and they are not on conservation watch lists.
Killdeer that breed in the north migrate, whereas killdeer breeding in the south are more apt to be year round residents. Those that migrate winter as far south as Central America.
If you see one and it starts its broken wing ruse, watch where you step. You may be near a nest.
I hope to have that experience soon on our property, but it’s not looking hopeful for this season.
