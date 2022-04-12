This year the Birchwood School's Get Out There Program introduced students to maple syrup production. The students had a lesson in social studies about the history of maple sugar and syrup, science classes talked about the vascular tissues of trees and the process of sap production for trees, and in English Native American stories of maple sugar were studied.

Students then had opportunities to go out to Jerry and Vickie Wilder's sap shack. They worked with Jerry, Denny, Jim, and Bob. They taught the students the art and nuances of maple syruping. The history and intergenerational transfer of knowledge was very fun to watch occur. The student got to help tap, collect, boil, and watch bottling.

