...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Birchwood students learn about the process of turning sap into maple syrup through the school's Get Out There programming.
This year the Birchwood School's Get Out There Program introduced students to maple syrup production. The students had a lesson in social studies about the history of maple sugar and syrup, science classes talked about the vascular tissues of trees and the process of sap production for trees, and in English Native American stories of maple sugar were studied.
Students then had opportunities to go out to Jerry and Vickie Wilder's sap shack. They worked with Jerry, Denny, Jim, and Bob. They taught the students the art and nuances of maple syruping. The history and intergenerational transfer of knowledge was very fun to watch occur. The student got to help tap, collect, boil, and watch bottling.
