Birchwood School’s $5.8 million referendum to cover building maintenance, student programming, operations, technology, and curriculum passed 640-213.
The money will be spent over five school years: $520,000 for the 2020-21 school year and $1, 317,500 per year for 2021-22 through 2024-25.
The money will be used for maintaining and updating curriculum, technology, operational needs of the district, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), maintenance upkeep, storage and garage improvements, 2008 van replacement, new flooring, parking lot and sidewalk updates, and repairs to cracked walls.
“Thank you to the Birchwood School District voters for supporting the referendum with 75% approval,” Superintendent Diane Johnson said on Tuesday. “Your support will positively influence students for many years. Several projects that have been delayed due to financial challenges will now be completed along with updating curriculum and technology for students.
“The key message the school board and administration consistently shared was the limited tax impact to people of $3 per $100,000 of a home’s value over the five years. Knowing most who live in Birchwood are on a fixed income, we understood the importance of keeping the impact as low as possible. That goal was accomplished!
“Thank you the school board, administration, staff members, parents, organizations, and the community for taking care of the children and families in this district. You are so appreciated!” Johnson said.
