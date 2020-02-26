BIRCHWOOD– Leaders of the Lakeland East Conference at 11-1, with a 17-4 record overall, the Birchwood Bobcat boys are enjoying a great basketball season.
One reason for their success is high-scoring Matthew Marcinske, who is now just 10 points shy of 2,000 points for his career.
Marcinske is the leading scorer in Birchwood Bobcat basketball history. He scored another 21 points on Monday, Feb. 24, as he helped lead Birchwood to a 94-81 win over the Mellen Granite Diggers. He could break 2,000 points on Thursday, Feb. 27, when Birchwood travels to Gilmanton.
Birchwood 94, Mellen 81
In a high-scoring nonconference contest, the Birchwood Bobcats hosted Mellen of the Indianhead Conference and took a 94-81 win.
The Bobcats outscored Mellen 48-43 in the first half of the game. In the second half of the game, Birchwood outscored Mellen 46-38 for the final score of 94-81.
Marcinske scored 21 points, with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.
Preston Herricks also scored 21 points. He had 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in an excellent game.
Trey Johnson scored 18 and had 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Ryan Kupper had 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 blocked shot. Kyle Bratvold scored 11 and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.
Logan Saldana scored 10 points and had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Dylan Schultz scored 2 points, with 1 rebound and 1 assist.
Birchwood will travel to Gilmanton on Thursday, Feb. 27.
On Tuesday, March 3, the Bobcats will begin WIAA Division 5 Regional play when they host Butternut.
