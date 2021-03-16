Birchwood School will be offering a Zoom Open House at the Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School (BBHCS).
Birchwood School embraces educational choice by supporting all learning styles. BBHCS is a project based school that opened in the fall of 2009 as an educational option designed for students in grades 7-12.
Flexible structure, technology, collaboration and low student-to-teacher ratio allows BBHCS to provide a custom, student-led education that fits each individual’s interests and needs. Students learn by doing. Past learning projects have included, building a computer tower, constructing an electronics board, and learning the science behind, building, and launching rockets. The Zoom Open House is set for March 25 from 6:30 to 7 p.m., to learn more about the unique learning opportunities that the BBHCS has to offer.
Individuals interested in attending should email principal, Jeff Stanley, at jstanley@birchwood.k12.wi.us or call 715-354-3471 to request a Zoom invitation.
