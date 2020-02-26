In the wake of what many skiers said was one of the best Birkies in its 46-year history, the Birchleggings Club gathered Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Steakhouse in Hayward for its 21st annual awards breakfast, sharing experiences and handing out plaques to those who just completed their 20th, 30th or 40th Birkebeiners.
To date, nearly 2,000 skiers have completed 20 or more Birkies, "which is incredible," said Ben Popp, executive director for the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF). "Your passion really drives this organization. Thank you for becoming the ambassadors for this event."
Popp said this year's Birkie "was about as good as it gets. We had fantastic weather, the track was really, really good, because it started out cold so didn't break down. The groomers did a spectacular job. All the reports from the volunteers said things went well. The skiers' first-hand accounts were oftentimes that it was the best Birkie they've ever had.
"The fun part next year is that the Highway 77 bridge (east of Hayward) will be done so we won't have to close that road," Popp added.
"This year we had the USSSA Super Tour (elite) sprints" for the first time at the Birkie start trailhead," he added. "Now it's on to the Fat Bike Birkie" on March 7, he added.
The Birchleggings Club annually presents the "Tony Wise Birkie Spirit Award" to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and development
of the American Birkebeiner trail and race.
This year's recipients are Steve Poulin, CEO and president of Swix Sport USA; and Birchleggings Club treasurer and 39-year Birkebeiner finisher Dave Balsiger of Oregon, Wisconsin, who wrote and sang the song "It's a Birkebeiner Morning."
Swix Sport USA was recognized for being a "high level sponsor" of the Birkebeiner since its early days, providing products, services and clinics. The company has supported the Birchleggings Club, including a $5,000 donation toward the Birkie Trail warming hut at Mosquito Brook, which is funded by the club.
"You truly are the DNA of skiing," Poulin said. "We thank you. You are the core, the soul of this sport, this race, the community."
"The Birkebeiner has been a big part of my life for a long time," said Balsiger.
Among the 40-year Birkebeiner finishers in 2020 was Steve Morales, co-founder of New Moon Ski and Bike Shop in Hayward. He finished sixth in the men's 70-74 age group in 3:14:30. This was the second Birkie he's completed since breaking his right hip while roller skiing in September 2018 and receiving an artificial hip.
The 30-year finishers of the Birkie in 2020 included Sue Scheer of Hayward, who finished 11th in the women's 60-64 division in 3:34:34.
A 41-year Birkie finisher from the Twin Cities, Cheryl Hiltibran, cre ated a quilt into which she sewed many of the bibs she wore during her previous Birkies. The quilt was displayed at the Birchleggings Club breakfast.
The club also had a large bell at the banquet, which outdoor silent sport enthusiasts are encouraged to ring in honor of American Birkebeiner founder Tony Wise, founder skiers, Birkie Trail developers and Birchleggers.
The accompanying plaque states, "We honor their years of dedication and effort that have made the American Birkebeiner and the Birkebeiner Trail a world-class event and destination. They continue to inspire us."
A quote from Tony Wise is on the plaque: "Protect the land. It is the basis of all wealth and happiness."
The bell is slated for placement at the point where the Birkie Classic and Birkie Skate courses first split south of the start line in the Town of Cable.
The Birchleggings Club funded the construction of a warming hut along the Birkebeiner Trail south of Mosquito Brook Road.
The club also contributed to the Tony Wise Museum of the American Birkebeiner and provides entry fee scholarships to high school skier athletes for the Kortelopet through the Wisconsin Nordic Network.
