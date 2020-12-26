Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, is an allergist and immunologist from Fort Worth, Texas.
Dr. Leon McDougle is president of the National Medical Association, which is the oldest and largest collective voice for parity and justice for 50,000 African American physicians. He is a professor of family medicine with tenure.
Dr. Paul Offit is a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases and an expert on vaccines, immunology, and virology. He is the co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine that has been credited with saving hundreds of lives every day. He is the Maurice R. Hilleman professor of vaccinology, professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and director of The Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Patricia Stinchfield is president-elect of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and has been a pediatric nurse practitioner for over 30 years. She specializes in infectious disease, infection prevention, and vaccines at the Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.
Offit and Stinchfield are on the FDA advisory committee that recommended that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines receive emergency use authorization.
