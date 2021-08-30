Big Top Chautaqua’s Idol competition wowed an in-person crowd of nearly 400 and another 60 online viewers who heard local singers prove their vocal chops.
“It was a great group of contestants,” Big Top representative Gina Nagro said. “Everyone was very supportive of each other. It was one of our best years yet, in terms of performances.”
Aaliyah Beirl Albertus, 13, of Ashland won the junior title with a heartfelt rendition of “Mama,” by Carrie Underwood.
Emilie Newago, a returning competitor, took third in the adult competition with “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.
Second Place was held by 17-year-old Fabian Rosales of Washburn, who dressed as King George to perform “You’ll Be Back” from the musical “Hamilton.”
But Nick Kuka, 31, choir director for Drummond Schools, was the overall winner with a commanding performance of “Make it Rain” by Ed Sheeran.
Kuka’s voice left members of the audience with goosebumps, Nagro said.
