Editor's note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time travel on the lakes was very difficult due to the amount of snow we had. This past weekend, anglers were driving cars to fishing spots on local lakes.
The weather has been great, and there is a good amount of warm weather in our forecast. Get out there and enjoy ice fishing while it's still here. It can change quickly, but as it looks now, we are probably going to see open water sooner than the last few years.
Big game fishing is coming to a close, so if you want one last chance to catch a walleye, bass or pike get those tip-ups in this weekend. Big game fishing closes at the end of the day on first Sunday in March, which is March 1 this year.
If you are targeting big pike, look at areas that have creek or river inlets coming into the lake. Fish on the edges of the drop-off, or on top of the flat area that sediment has built up over the years. Pike will congregate there to get their last few meals before spawning season begins.
Walleye are being found in deep water areas, and target locations are over soft bottom areas. Transition lines where the soft and hard bottom areas meet are key locations.
Move around with jigging spoons and half of a fat-head minnow for your best shot at catching these walleyes. I like to bump up the size of the jigging spoon this time of the year.
The bluegill and crappie bite has been pretty good with this warm-up. On nice days, fish seem to be very aggressive, so if you are not finding fish, keep moving around until you find active biting fish.
Panfish are starting to move up off bottom and suspend. This will happen more and more as we roll into March. The next month of ice fishing can be some of the best for bluegills and crappies as we start to have longer days and the top layer of snow starts to melt.
Good luck fishing, and remember to introduce someone new to the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
