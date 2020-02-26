From Genghis to Hitler, Pol Pot to Jim Jones, human history is littered with mentally disturbed, predatory authoritarian dictators that were able to convince enough of their followers to commit horrible atrocities against their fellow human beings. We know all about these people. We know their names and their horrors because we are warned about them in our schools. We learn how abhorrent they were to people wrongly demonized, dehumanized and/or used as ethnic scapegoats, just for being different.
However, what is often elusive are the names of the enablers, those lap dogs, political advisors, and others riding the coattails of their chosen one, often as a means to gain power themselves.
Those seeking authoritarian power can't go far without exhibiting significant charm and effective persuasion skills, including a knack for simultaneously praising and instilling fear among the "true believers" pledging their absolute loyalty, (ie) the enablers. Dictators cannot rise without enablers. Those equally responsible, but only willing to pass blame on the dictator "after" he is condemned for crimes and eventually falls from grace and power.
History tells us that as more power is gained it becomes increasingly unhealthy to speak up without "top/down" retribution, to include loss of livelihood, threats of imprisonment, death, or threats of death, from both the leader and the led.
It should be noted here that while psychopaths make up only 1% of the general population, there are three demographics where that number rises significantly. They are the prison population, the corporate world, and among political leaders.
If given the chance, authoritarian psychopaths thrive in positions of power, and due to their lack of empathy, which gives them a decidedly competitive edge, they can expand their power quickly and do quite a bit of damage to a people, and a country ... at least for a while, until a tipping point is met. There's always a tipping point. Still, we must be mindful that what drives the authoritarian psychopath is maintaining their power.
It's also important to note that those with high levels of empathy don't often seek positions of power, unless they are also driven by a passion for justice. Does this mean we should all be grateful for the 99% non-psychopaths in society? Perhaps, but what if a good portion of them are enablers themselves?
