Betty Jane Rumen, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward. She was born on Nov. 1, 1922, in Hayward, the 13th of 14 children to Ingwald and Lina Marie (Amundson) Melby. She was united in marriage to John N. “Moose” Rumen on July 2, 1946, in Hayward.
Betty was a strong military wife and proudly supported her husband throughout his service and multiple deployments. Betty loved to dance, especially the polka. She was an amazing cook and baker. When Betty baked it was a big operation as she baked dozens of pastries at a time and was generous with her bread and desserts. In 1980, Betty and John returned to Hayward and settled on their beautiful property on the Namekagon River. She and John enjoyed many evenings boating on Lake Hayward. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Rumen of Hayward, and Betty “Ollie” (Ron) McLaughlin of Green Valley, Arizona; her son, John (Kathy) Rumen of Larimore, North Dakota; her grandchildren, Christopher, Len, Jodi, Krystl, John, Robert, and Carol; her great-grandchildren, Sam, Henry, Kennedy, Caleb, Cheyenne, Watson and one more to be expected; her sister, Frances Peterson of Winter Park, Florida; her sister-in-law, Vivian Melby of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, brothers and sisters, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John; and her grandson, Nicholas.
All services and interment will take place privately.
For additional information please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
