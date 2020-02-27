Adam Hamilton's book "Final Words from the Cross," which explores the last 6 hours of the life of Jesus, is the Lenten study theme at Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. Copies of the book are available at the church office for $8. The study begins Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 and includes video messages from the author. The church pastors and intern will take turns focusing on one chapter each week. The studies will take place Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at noon and 6 p.m.

