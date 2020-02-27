The Barron County Nutrition Program has announced ts Beneficial Bites workshop topic for March is Mangos. Attend one of the sessions to learn more about it, taste some samples, and take home easy recipes. Registration is not necessary.
• Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Barron Senior Center; 11:15 a.m. at 301 Becker St, Turtle Lake; and 1 p.m. at Cameron Senior Center.
• Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Haugen Village Hall
• Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at the Cumberland Senior Center; 1 p.m. at both the Rice Lake Senior Center; and the Calhoun Memorial Library, in Chetek.
Available year-round, and almost always in season, mangoes are a great snack either fresh or dried. They are a great addition to salads, salsa and baked goods.
