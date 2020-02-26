High-quality musical productions like Disney's "Newsies" do not come together overnight, and at Spooner High School the drama and music departments are hard at work rehearsing. Here, Andrew Naeurtz works on a musical number. "Newsies," based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, will be presented March 12-14 at 7 p.m., March 15 at 1 p.m., and March 19-21 at 7 p.m. in the SHS Auditorium. This week, get a look behind the scenes as "Newsies" takes shape in Our Town, page 10A. Tickets are on sale at the SHS Box Office, Monday-Friday, 8-11 a.m., at 715.635.0210, and at shsmusical@spooner.k12.wi.us.