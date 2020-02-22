Bayfield will be able to replace and restore breakwaters and shore up some coastline alongside East Dock Park at no cost to residents thanks to receiving a $2.1 million grant plus a pledge to cover the remainder of the estimated $2.6 million price tag from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The city applied for a Harbor Assistance Program grant last October, said Jim Bryan, a member of the City Council and Harbor Committee Chairman.
Bayfield successfully argued that the grant would economically benefit the city and recently was awarded $2,051,000 to restore and protect breakwaters at Apostle Islands Marina and add rocks to the coastline between the marina and Coast Guard dock.
The city had to demonstrate that the economic impact of the repairs would extend beyond the boaters at the marina, Bryan said. So officials described how the harbor benefits Bayfield businesses and tourism, and shelters Coast Guard vessels when strong winds threaten its docks.
"The waterfront itself is an integral part of Bayfield visitor experience," Bryan said.
But the Harbor Assistance
Program grant didn't cover everything — it required an 80/20 match. That's where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' pledge to cover the remainder of the $2.6 million project came into play.
Those funds will help cover the share of local costs and engineering support services, Bryan said.
"There should be no financial cost to any resident of the city of Bayfield," Bryan said.
Midstates Associates drew up a rough design for the project and now will delve into details so the city can bid it out.
Part of the plan includes replacing a 60-year-old breakwater made of oak timbers that are rotting along the waterline and adding rocks along the coastline to the south of the marina to protect the park and parking lot from high winds and water levels.
In the best case scenario, the bids will go out later this year so work can begin in the lull between tourist season and winter this fall.
