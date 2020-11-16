The coronavirus crash and other factors have left Bayfield in such dire financial straits that Mayor Gordon Ringberg is considering some extreme measures —including disbanding the city.
The pandemic forced the city to cancel Applefest, which regularly draws tens of thousand of visitors —and their wallets — to the peninsula. Even with a good fall-colors season, the city that depends upon tourist revenue didn’t recover, Ringberg said.
The city was able to balance its $1.8 million budget for 2021 by cutting expenses by 10.4% and siphoning $200,000 from its savings, leaving a balance of $817,000, Ringberg said.
At that rate, and with expenses ever increasing, the bank soon will be empty, which leaves Ringberg contemplating the unthinkable — adding parking meters downtown, levying a wheel tax on every vehicle registered in Bayfield and even disincorporating the state’s smallest city.
“We are still brainstorming, trying to figure things out,” Ringberg said. “We will approve the budget for 2021, and it is balanced, but the problem we have had, and we are not unique, every city in the state is going through the same thing, is that we our leaders in Madison have locked in the tax rates for everyone with only a few minor ways you can make that grow.”
Shrinking options
The state’s revenue caps means that the city can’t raise taxes beyond the rate allowed for new construction. Because the city is essentially fully developed and stuck within its boundaries, adding new construction is difficult. Adding to the crunch: a declining share of room tax revenue because of changes in state law that have cut the city’s take from 70% to 50% of money brought in via hotel rooms, Ringberg said.
The money the city kept in savings was intended for emergencies or capital improvements, such as repairing infrastructure. But this year’s struggles forced the city to withdraw from it just to cover basic operating expenses, Ringberg said.
He predicts more of the same next year, with the pandemic still unresolved and expenses such as employee health insurance increasing.
Unpalatable options
Ringberg said a wheel tax is likely not on the horizon. Several Wisconsin cities and counties levy such taxes with the money raised dedicated to road repairs.
But a wheel tax would charge residents to repair damage done by tourists, which is a difficult pill for locals to swallow.
“We don’t want to penalize our local residents for wear on the streets that comes from cars from other places. A wheel tax doesn’t make any sense at all,” he said.
“It is just so punishing to city residents, that it is something we have pulled off the table, to consider only as a very last resort kind of thing.”
Parking meters would do a better job of charging tourists for the damage they do, but they are almost as unpopular with city residents as a wheel tax. They also come with some drawbacks — removing them in the winter to allow for snow removal, for example, is expensive.
“The question is we do have thousands of visitors who come every year, and they do pay a little in room tax and sales tax, but they do stress the city in other ways too. The question is, is there a way we can pass some of the costs on to them?” Ringberg said. “Everything is on the table; we haven’t decided which way we are going.”
The most drastic measure would be disincorporating the city, relieving it of the obligation to provide the most-expensive services the city offers.
“It’s one of those things we’ve got to look at,” Ringberg said. “It is probably at the bottom of the list, but if for some reason in the future we are not able to collect enough revenue to maintain a police department, to maintain our city staff and everything else, it may be an option. We have to look at the worst-case scenarios and hope for the best, I guess.”
Wait and see
Ringberg isn’t alone in grasping for solutions. City Council members technically are responsible for all fiscal matters, and they don’t have easy solutions either.
“This is a really tough budget,” Council Member Sheryl Burkel said. “It is a reality check of being in COVID times, and a reality check of being in budget shortfalls.”
Council Member Joanne Cirillo agreed that the situation is bleak.
“Raising taxes is really the last thing anyone wants to do. My understanding is that there is very little support on the council for passing a wheel tax,” she said.
Cirillo said a committee to examine paid parking has just been formed to see if it would add any additional revenue into the city.
“That is something we would not be expecting local residents to pay; there would be a pass or something like that,” she said.
Ultimately the city has to find a way to rely less on tourism and more on other development, Cirillo said. Because Bayfield can’t just cut its way to prosperity.
“I think it’s a problem that most of our local governments are facing,” Cirillo said.
But Ringberg already is considering future cuts because labor is the city’s biggest expense. One position in the public works departing already is essentially gone after not being filled for several years, he said.
“We are at a point where we have been cutting to get balanced budgets for the past 12 years. At one point in our general fund we would have over $300,000 to do projects, to build stuff, to grow the city,” he said. “Right now, we are not doing that well. If we don’t do something soon, we are going to start having to cut staff, and we do not have that many staff to begin with. People have asked me what do we get if we raise taxes. The question is if we don’t, what do you want to lose?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.